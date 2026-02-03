Part Two: For more than three years — and now into a fourth Minnesota winter — one legally owned property has existed in a strange limbo: physically present, visible from the road, and acknowledged by neighbors, yet functionally erased from the systems that govern modern life.

Without a recognized address, the resident of this property lost access to heat, water, and electricity. Winters have been survived through temporary measures, off-grid improvisation, and constant vigilance against hypothermia.

During the same period, the State of Minnesota removed the ability of this property owner to access basic services by eliminating address recognition and utility access, while simultaneously opening new opportunities and providing an abundance of upper-middle-class, tax-supported services—including housing, transportation, and wages—to New Americans through coordinated state programs.

That capacity is not in question; it is simply an observation from the property owner who was denied basic services by that same institution and pushed into a life-or-death survival existence in the freezing cold. Some call it “reallocation by deprivation” while others simply say “To favor one at the expense of another.”

What is in question is why those same systems were willing to withdraw essential services from an existing, legally owned property—leaving its resident exposed to life-threatening conditions—while continuing to operate fully and effectively elsewhere.

This is not a story about who deserves help more. It is about why the state can act decisively in some cases and disclaim responsibility in others—even when the risk is immediate, visible, and preventable. (Click here for Part One that includes letters to MN Governor Tim Walz and US Senator and gubernatorial candidate Amy Klobuchar)

The following was a letter sent to Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on October 17, 2025.

Attorney General Keith Ellison

Office of the Minnesota Attorney General

445 Minnesota Street, Suite 1400

St. Paul, MN 55101

Subject: Request for Investigation: Denial of Essential Services, Community Harassment, and Lack of Government Response

Dear Attorney General Ellison,

I am writing to formally request your office’s assistance in investigating and resolving a situation in Otter Tail County that has left me without basic utilities, financial access, transportation, and essential services for over three years because of government errors and delays involving my property address.

Here is a brief timeline of events:

July 2022: I legally purchased property in Otter Tail County, Minnesota.

August 2022: I received notice that my address would be changed as part of a 911 mapping update.

Fall 2022 – Fall 2024: My property was left without a valid physical address for over two years. During this period: I was denied heat, water, and utility hookups because service providers require a recognized address. My driver’s license renewal was blocked because REAL ID regulations require a physical address. I was denied the ability to open or maintain a bank account due to federal banking rules requiring address verification. I could not receive mail, packages, or essential documents — even my pastoral license had to be sent to a neighbor’s address because my own address did not exist in GIS and postal databases. I was unable to register my vehicle after the registration expired, resulting in a year without a vehicle and a year driving illegally because there was no other way to manage transportation in a rural area. I was denied ride assistance, vehicle assistance, and other state-funded or nonprofit services that are supposed to help residents in crisis, often being told “there are no services available for you at this time.” Despite repeated requests, the Otter Tail County Department of Human Services has not assisted me with heat or water. While they have provided help with health care enrollment, at least five employees have been aware of my situation and I have asked repeatedly for the Director of Human Services to contact me about my case. No calls were returned, and no assistance has been provided, despite their full knowledge of the circumstances.



Even after receiving a new address in late 2024, systems like FedEx, the fiber optics cable provider and county offices did not immediately recognize it, leaving me in a bureaucratic limbo that continued to block access to basic services.

Impact of Social Stigma, Financial Damage, and Personal Harm

This situation has caused not only material harm but also severe social and personal stigma. Many people — including local officials — have refused to believe that the loss of my address and the denial of utilities were caused by government delays rather than personal choice.

My brother has not spoken to me in over three years because he believes I am living like this intentionally and is embarrassed by my situation. My son has never spent time at the property because of legal restrictions involving minors and housing conditions, causing lasting damage to our relationship. Neighbors have shunned me publicly, instructing their children to stay away, while having them trespass on my property while I am gone to report back how I am living.

I have had four public officials come onto my property to question how I am living — ignoring or dismissing the fact that my address had been removed — and I learned that local leaders even held a meeting discussing how to use government powers to remove me from my own property rather than assist me in restoring basic services.

Last summer, when the town of REDACTED replaced its water pipes, every construction site was properly filled — except the one left open in front of my property. I even asked the Mayor of REDEACTED to assist in getting the hole repaired and was completely dismissed. Neighbors told me it was my responsibility to fix it, not the government’s, so out of safety concerns, I was forced to fill the hole myself to prevent accidents. In essence, I had to break the law just to protect my own property and the public from a dangerous situation created by government negligence, inaction, and refusal to assist even when directly asked. This shows how public resources have been used not to help but to harass and discriminate against me while leaving me in situations that risked my safety and liability.

I have also reached out to numerous local elected officials seeking help, only to have calls dismissed or ignored. For example, in September 2024, I had a documented meeting scheduled with Senator Jordan Rasmussen to discuss these issues. Not only did he fail to show up for the meeting, but there was no explanation or attempt to reschedule. Likewise, the Mayor of REDACTED has long been aware of my situation and has consistently ignored or dismissed it, offering no assistance despite the severity and duration of the problems. This lack of response from both local and state officials demonstrates the extraordinary difficulty people in my situation face when trying to access help through normal channels.

Although many government programs and nonprofit organizations claim to help residents facing crises, my reality was very different: I spent a full year without a vehicle, followed by a year of driving illegally to survive because vehicle and ride assistance programs refused to help. In fact, I was repeatedly told “there are no services available for you at this time,” despite being without heat, water, transportation, or a valid address for years.

In addition, my credit score has suffered major, lasting damage. Every month without a bank account penalized my credit report, and because I had no debt but constant fees, taxes, and regulatory penalties, my credit score kept dropping. Layer this with basic food prep times and heat costs — for example, it would take upwards of 15–20 focused minutes just to make a thermos of coffee, and bathing has been more in rivers than bathtubs — and my financial situation became increasingly desperate. I am now left in a financial hole that is almost impossible to dig out of — not because of reckless spending, but because government actions blocked me from even maintaining a basic financial footprint.

The personal humiliation, family estrangement, financial ruin, safety risks, community isolation, and lack of elected official or agency support have compounded the practical harm of living without basic human necessities for more than three years.

Requested Action

I respectfully request that your office:

Investigate the circumstances that allowed a Minnesota resident to be left without a recognized address — and therefore without access to utilities, financial services, transportation, and identification — for more than three years. Review whether any state, county, or local agencies failed to meet their obligations to restore essential services in a timely manner. Examine whether local government actions — such as the open trench in REDACTED — represent misuse of public resources to harass or retaliate against a resident. Determine whether I have been wrongly flagged, investigated, or treated as a security or terrorism risk, which may explain why multiple agencies have denied me services for years — or confirm whether this is simply a case of widespread government failure. Provide intervention or guidance so that I can secure full access to utilities, banking, mail, transportation, and services before another winter begins. Recommend or implement policy changes to ensure that no other Minnesota resident endures similar harm from address-related bureaucratic failures.

If the Minnesota Attorney General’s office is not the appropriate venue to resolve these issues, I respectfully request guidance on where I should direct my concerns so that my situation can finally be addressed. After more than three years without heat, water, transportation, and access to essential services, I need to know whether there are other agencies, elected officials, or legal avenues that can provide the necessary assistance and oversight.

I am prepared to provide documentation of all correspondence, denials, and delays, as well as a full timeline of events.

Thank you for your time and attention to this matter. I look forward to your response and to working with your office to ensure this situation is finally resolved.

SIGNED - END OF LETTER

Dear REDACTED,

I thank you for your correspondence, received on October 17, 2025, regarding concerns about Otter Tail County and the City of REDACTED.

While I cannot give you legal advice, and this Office does not have supervisory authority over the city or county, I can tell you the following, which I hope will be helpful:

First, cities and counties are governed by officials directly elected by the voters. As a result, the legislature has essentially deemed them to be autonomous units of government which are not subject to oversight by this Office. If the decisions of the elected local officials are not in accord with the wishes of the voters, the law presumes that the proper remedy is for voters to replace them at the next election. The mayor and city council have the authority to oversee operation of the city. The county board of commissioners has the authority to oversee operation of the county. Accordingly, you were correct to share your concerns with the Mayor of REDACTED. To the extent that you have not yet done so, you may wish to share your concerns with the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners as follows:

Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners

500 West Fir Avenue

Fergus Falls, MN 56537

Second, while this Office does not have the authority to investigate, audit, inspect, or review local government decisions, the State Auditor has the authority to audit both the financial and related legal affairs of a city or county on its own initiative pursuant to REDACTED (enclosed). Accordingly, you may want to contact the State Auditor. It should be able to advise you of whether it has jurisdiction and may be contacted at:

State Auditor’s Office

525 Park Street, Suite 500

St. Paul, MN 55103

Phone: (651) 296-2551

Email: state.auditor@osa.state.mn.us

Website: www.osa.state.mn.us

Finally, you may wish to discuss this matter with a private attorney. This Office cannot provide legal advice or legal representation to individual constituents. I recognize that retaining a private attorney is not cheap. In this case, however, I believe that a private attorney may be able to advise you as to your legal rights and potential avenues of recourse. If you cannot identify an attorney to advise you, the Minnesota State Bar Association’s Attorney Referral Service is available on the Internet at www.mnlawyerreferral.org. If you select an attorney through the referral service, you should ask about any initial consultation fee since the fees vary. I enclose our publication, Hiring an Attorney, which has more information.

I thank you again for your correspondence.

Respectfully, Taylor Griffin, Senior Correspondence Specialist

Enclosure: Hiring an Attorney

END OF LETTER

BONUS CORRESPONDENCE from the Minnesota Taxpayer Rights Advocate Office. After multiple phone messages and emails based on being referred here from multiple agencies as a place to go for assistance, here is the response on Oct. 19 after several years of emails, voicemails and other communication attempts - the property owner has yet to hear back from them again:

Thank you for contacting the Taxpayer Rights Advocate Office. We received your message.

At this time, we are experiencing a very high call and email volume. The TRA Office handles cases on a first come, first served basis. If you’ve previously contacted us through voicemail, email, or web request, please know that we have received your request. Leaving additional messages regarding the same issue may slow down our response time, as we process each contact individually.

The TRA Office serves all Minnesota taxpayers, ensuring that they receive fair, equitable, and consistent treatment. Please note, we cannot change existing Minnesota tax law and we do not handle tax issues related to federal law or the tax laws of another state.

Thank you,

The Taxpayer Rights Advocate Office

-----------------

Taxpayer Rights Advocate Office

Commissioner’s Office

Phone: (651) 556-6013

The property owner requested that the name of the small town be withheld.

This request is based on documented concerns about public shaming, retaliation, and further administrative or social harm that could compound the damage already done. The county and all relevant agencies are named to preserve accountability and public understanding of the process.

Lauren McAllister is an industry reporter covering the intersection of energy markets, regulatory policy, and community impact. Her work often highlights the balance between innovation, environmental responsibility, and the realities of keeping the world powered.

ESG University republishes articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

