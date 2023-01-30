Is it Time for The People to Overturn Kelo vs. New London, a Special Interest Strategy using Eminent Domain?
Nearly twenty years after the controversial supreme court case, it's time to have a very public conversation about whether to overturn it.
Kelo v. New London was a 2005 Supreme Court decision involving Susette Kelo and her unsuccessful fight against the city of New London, Connecticut.
In the case, the city used eminent domain to take private homes and businesses to make way for a redevelopment project. The decision had a profound effect on communities across the country, as it allowed the…