IPSASB Releases Proposed Climate-Related Reporting Standard for Public Sector
The new standard is being developed with the support of The World Bank.
The International Public Sector Accounting Standards Board (IPSASB) announced the release of SRS ED 1, a new draft climate-related disclosure standard for governments and other private sector entities, which would be the first sustainability reporting standard for the public sector.
