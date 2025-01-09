Iowa-Licensed Doctor Charged with Sex Crimes, Others Accused of incompetence
The Iowa board alleges Levran, 68, has been criminally charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual assault and at least 27 counts of third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual assault.
A Michigan physician criminally charged with at least 29 counts of sex crimes has agreed to surrender his license to practice medicine in Iowa.
Dr. Zvi Levran of Farmington Hills, Michigan, who specializes in urology, has been charged by the Iowa Board of Medicine with entering in…