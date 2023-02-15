Iowa Introduces ESG Boycott Bill to Protect Firearm, Fossil Fuel Investments
Firearm, fossil fuel boycotts prohibited under Iowa investment strategy bill.
Iowa Senate Study Bill 1094 targets Environmental Social Governance (ESG) investment strategies when deciding where to invest money and would prohibit the state from entering into contracts for public fund investments with companies that prioritize social investments or boycotts of certain companies when investing money.
“Public officials are responsible…