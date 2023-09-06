Insurance Companies Alert Landowners they won’t Cover Carbon
Many are calling public private Carbon Capture projects nothing short of The Great Carbon CONtroversy.
According to several landowners, who asked to remain anonymous, insurance companies have started sending out letters alerting them of their stance on carbon.
Here are two letters sent to ESG University:
State Farm
S.D
Dear (name omitted for safety concerns)
Thank you for your liability coverage inquiry into the Navigator CO2 pipeline that is expected to …