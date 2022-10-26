Institute For Energy Research Launches Transparency Website, Submit FOIC Request To FERC
IER's President Thomas Pyle has many questions for FERC and their less than transparent ways.
The Institute for Energy Research (IER) has launched a new website containing documents related to a series of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).
Beginning on March 29, IER submitted FOIA requests to FERC seeking correspondence of a handful of senior FERC appointees to or from White House