Freedom Holding Corp.’s newly released 2025 Sustainability Report arrives at a moment when global expectations on ESG transparency are intensifying. The 120-page document is the company’s third GRI-aligned sustainability disclosure and delivers one of the most comprehensive looks yet at how a fast-growing international fintech conglomerate manages governance, climate exposure, digital expansion, stakeholder impacts, and community investment.

While many financial institutions are still navigating their first GRI disclosure cycles, Freedom Holding Corp. continues to scale both its business footprint and its sustainability architecture — a dual expansion that presents opportunities, risks, and lessons for the broader sector.

Below is ESG University’s breakdown of the themes that matter most for investors, regulators, and stakeholders.

Leadership Tone: ESG as a Trust-Building Strategy

The report opens with CEO Timur Turlov emphasizing financial resilience, digital-ecosystem expansion, and an explicit link between ESG maturity and stakeholder trust. He notes:

Revenue reached USD 2.1 billion , a 23% increase year-over-year.

Total assets grew 19% to USD 9.9 billion .

The company expanded banking and brokerage operations in Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Both the CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer position ESG as a mechanism for strengthening transparency, aligning with global standards, and supporting regional development priorities. This leadership-level framing suggests ESG is not treated as an external reporting obligation—but as a strategic asset tied to market credibility.

Governance & ESG Infrastructure: A Rapid Maturation Curve

The report documents a fast-evolving internal architecture:

Key Developments

Creation of new Environmental Policy (adopted July 2025).

Ongoing integration of ESG Policy and Human Rights Policy across subsidiaries.

A new, structured Human Rights Due Diligence (HRDD) process, including employee training.

Independent limited assurance for the second consecutive year.

Board-level oversight of ESG topics, with regular briefings from the Chief Sustainability Officer.

This level of governance evolution places Freedom Holding Corp. in the emerging cohort of international financial institutions building a fully integrated sustainability management system rather than relying on siloed CSR functions.

Climate Strategy: Inventory First, Risk Assessment Next

One of the most significant ESG milestones in this year’s report is the substantial expansion of climate disclosures:

Climate actions in FY2025

Conducted a comprehensive GHG inventory covering 36 subsidiaries across Scope 1, 2, and 3 Category 8 .

Calculated financed emissions across all asset classes (a major step for any financial group).

Launched a pilot climate risk assessment to identify exposures across operations.

Delivered specialist training to strengthen internal emissions accounting.

While the company does not yet publish explicit reduction targets or a net-zero pathway, this year marks the foundation-building phase common to financial institutions preparing for TCFD-style alignment.

The approach is methodical: measure first, disclose second, strategize third.

Social Investment: USD 57 Million in External ESG Initiatives

Freedom Holding Corp. reports over USD 57 million invested in external ESG-oriented initiatives during the reporting year, spanning:

Education infrastructure

Sports development (Kazakhstan Chess Federation, football, tennis)

Environmental restoration

Culture and arts

Flood relief and regional support

The scale of this investment is notable. Few fintech or brokerage groups allocate this level of capital toward community initiatives, and the report reinforces how these contributions align with SDG commitments.

Additionally, Freedom Shapagat — the corporate foundation — continues to be the operational engine behind these activities, providing a structured system for delivery and transparency.

Digital Ecosystem Expansion: ESG Meets Fintech

A defining characteristic of the company’s evolution is the rapid expansion of its digital ecosystem, including:

Freedom SuperApp (banking + payments + brokerage + insurance + gov services)

Arbuz.kz grocery delivery

Freedom Travel

Freedom Ticketon

Freedom Media streaming platform

Digital mortgage, digital SME loans, auto-loans

3.6 million+ debit cards issued in Kazakhstan

259 public Wi-Fi zones with 2,000+ access points

For an ESG lens, this matters because digital financial inclusion, data privacy, and digital governance increasingly overlap with investor expectations. The company’s new Privacy Policy and data-protection commitments indicate early movement toward that alignment.

Workforce, Culture & Human Rights

A recurring theme throughout the report is the integration of global labor standards:

Commitment to equal opportunity , non-discrimination , and anti-harassment .

Prohibition of forced labor and child labor .

Employee training on human rights as part of the HRDD rollout.

As the organization continues its multinational expansion, maintaining consistency across jurisdictions will be one of the more challenging ESG priorities in future reports.

Economic Impact & Financial Transparency

The report provides a detailed breakdown of value creation:

Direct Economic Value Generated: USD 2.05 billion

Economic Value Distributed: USD 1.23 billion

Economic Value Retained: USD 822 million

Payroll & Bonuses: USD 288 million (up 59% YoY due to expansion)

Sponsorship: USD 51 million

Charity: USD 21.6 million

For ESG analysts, such clarity around distributed value is increasingly requested — especially for financial institutions with multinational operations.

Stakeholder Engagement: Broad, Structured, and Multinational

The report outlines engagement mechanisms for:

Shareholders & investors

Government authorities

Employees

Regulators

Suppliers

NGOs

Media

Rating agencies

Customers



Customer satisfaction remains high, with CSI and NPS scores trending upward across nearly all segments. This level of detail, including feedback loops through digital channels, signals a maturing customer-centric engagement model.

Alignment With Global Frameworks

Freedom Holding Corp. is:

A UN Global Compact signatory .

An initiator of the new UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan, approved by UN General Assembly.

This is an unusual level of geopolitical influence for a financial technology group and suggests future alignment with regional sustainability leadership.

ESG University Bottom Line

Freedom Holding Corp.’s 2025 report reflects a company in the middle of a strategic transformation—not only into a global digital financial ecosystem, but into a regional ESG leader with ambitions that extend beyond compliance.

Strengths

Rapid corporate governance maturation

Early-stage but serious climate data infrastructure

Significant community and social investment

Deep digital integration across services

Transparent financial disclosures

Strong stakeholder engagement and customer satisfaction metrics

Areas to watch

Development of long-term climate targets

Integration consistency of human rights policies across new subsidiaries

Data privacy and digital governance amid rapid tech expansion

Balancing fast growth with ESG performance standardization

Overall Assessment

Freedom Holding Corp. is moving from “ESG reporting” to “ESG architecture.”

The next reporting cycle will reveal whether this foundation evolves into measurable performance outcomes — especially on climate.

