Industry Veterans Cleaning Up Wind's Woes, Tackling Turbine Troubles
After decades of wind turbines filling up landfills, a group of environmentally-minded oilfield workers are solving an ecological issue for the renewable energy industry.
ReviablEnergy answered the question - “What happens to wind turbine blades after service?”
“We pass right by the landfill on our way to a trusted recycling partner,” Jake Milne, co-founder of ReviablEnergy, said.
Milne and his co-founding partners were inspired by the local problem of wind turbines collecting in their landfill.
Our landfill here in Caspe…