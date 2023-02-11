Indiana Latest State to Introduce Anti-ESG Legislation
HB 1008 states that a fiduciary “shall discharge [their] duties solely in the financial interest of the participants and beneficiaries of the public pension system.”
Indiana House of Representatives introduced Legislation that would essentially combat environmental, social and governance (ESG) scoring systems and ensure state pension funds are invested solely to achieve the maximum return on investment for pensioners, rather than advancing social or political causes that may likely lead to lower returns and / or und…