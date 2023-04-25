Indiana House Approves "Anti-ESG" Investing Bill
House members voted 66-29 for final passage of the HB 1008, commonly known as the "Anti-ESG" Bill.
Indiana House members voted 66-29 for final passage of the bill aimed at “preventing leaders of the state’s pension funds for teachers and other government workers from investing” any of their some $45 billion with firms that consider Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles in their investment decisions
The bill is in the hands of Governor…