Indian Travel Firms Embrace ESG in 2024, Technology takes Center Stage
A significant 79% of ESG decision-makers expressed confidence in the industry’s ability to reach this target.
Travelers are increasingly seeking travel experiences that align with their values and sustainability expectations. In light of this trend, Amadeus conducted research involving 80 senior sustainability decision-makers spanning seven segments of the travel industry in India. The aim was to gain insights into ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) am…