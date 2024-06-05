Incumbent Republican Legislators Suffer Losses due to Carbon Pipelines, Property Rights
Voters also ousted two of the state’s Native American lawmakers (a mother and son), and brought back a Republican who served as speaker of the House until two years ago.
At least 14 Republican legislators lost their races Tuesday in the 2024 primary election, with a controversial carbon dioxide pipeline among the top wedge issues to emerge.
Some of the v…