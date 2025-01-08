In the Arctic, Planting More Trees Actually Makes the World WarmerTrees and tall vegetation protrude from the snow blanket and darken Earth’s surface, lowering its albedo when covered in snow to average values below 50% and causing more snow to melt.Content Creation & AdminJan 08, 2025∙ Paid1ShareIn winter, much of Canada, Alaska, Russia and Scandinavia is covered in snow. (NASA Goddard Space Flight Center photo)Across much of the world, planting more trees means more carbon is stored, and global warming is reduced. That’s the thinking behind recent proposals to plant more trees in Alaska, Greenland and Iceland.But we recently published a paper …This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNext