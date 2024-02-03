In-N-Out Announces First Ever Store Closing due to Safety, Denny's Closes Days Later
In-N-Out COO Denny Warnick attributed to the "frequency and severity" of crimes experienced by its customers and staff.
To set the tone of this story, consider this, on January 24, 2024, In-N-Out Burger announced the closure of its only store in Oakland, California, due to safety concerns related to crime, marking the first time in its 75-year history that the company has shut down a location.
The closure is not due to a lack of business, rather, safety concerns for thei…