In a First, Tenderfoot TV Drops an Entire Show’s Season to Binge – No Subscription Required
“It will be the first time you've ever released a full bingeable series that’s not behind a paywall,” Tenderfoot President Donald Albright said.
Tenderfoot TV, the Atlanta-based independent content production studio, has had more than 800 million downloads with hits like “To Live and Die in LA” and “Monster.” That has attracted plenty of subscribers to its Tenderfoot+ channel on Apple Podcasts.
But as it prepared to release the highest profile show in its new spring slate – a podcast called To D…