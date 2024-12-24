Illinois: Supreme Court Rules “Odor of Raw Cannabis” Is Probable Cause for a Motor Vehicle Search
“Although cannabis may no longer be contraband in all circumstances, ‘users must possess and use cannabis in accordance with’ our laws,” the majority opined.
Justices on the state Supreme Court have determined that police can search a motor vehicle without a warrant based solely on the “odor of raw cannabis” emanating from the car.
The majority’s decision hinged on statutory language in the state’s Vehicle Code prohibiting the possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle unless it is in a “sealed, odor-proof, ch…