Illinois Supreme Court Hears Arguments on a Challenge to Illinois’ Concealed Carry Law
State appellate defender says law infringes on Second Amendment right to ‘open carry’.
Amid multiple recent challenges to state gun control laws, the Illinois Supreme Court heard arguments on Tuesday concerning the constitutionality of concealed carry licenses and open carry bans.
Under Illinois’ aggravated unlawful use of a weapon statute, individuals are not allowed to carry a firearm in public unless the person has a valid Concealed Car…