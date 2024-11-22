Illinois: State Launches University-Affiliated Cannabis Research Institute
The Institute is funded by a three-year, $7 million grant from the Illinois Department of Human Services.
The University of Illinois has opened the state’s first-ever Cannabis Research Institute. The purpose of the Institute is to provide an “unbiased, rigorous, equity-centric research center advancing public knowledge about all aspects of cannabis and hemp.” Key research priorities for the Institute include “agricultural crop management, health and medicin…