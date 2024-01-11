iHeart Partners With Youth-Focused Social Network Zigazoo
Zigazoo’s investors include the NBA, Jimmy Kimmel, Serena Williams, and the D’Amelio Sisters.
iHeartMedia enters into a multi-million-dollar commercial marketing partnership with Zigazoo, operator of the youth-focused social media networks “Zigazoo 13+” and “Zigazoo Kids” (under 13).
Under the agreement, the companies will partner on opportunities incorporating iHeartMedia’s music and podcasting offerings and Zigazoo’s content. Additionally, iHea…