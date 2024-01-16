iHeart, NPR, Rated Among Top Media Sales Organizations By The Myers Report
The other top performers include, Disney/ABC TV Stations, Dotdash Meredith, ESPN, Google, Intersection, Lamar Outdoor, Locality, Meta, NBCUniversal, NBC Sports, Outfront and YouTube.
Four audio companies, including iHeartMedia, NPR, Spotify, and SXM/Pandora, were rated by agency planners and ad buyers among the top media sales organizations by the Myers Report in its annual benchmarking report.
They are among 21 organizations that surpassed the 50% positive performance threshold and rated in the top-2 box on a five-point scale. The …