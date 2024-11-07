IGU Discusses the Complexities of ESG Financing for African Energy Projects
Ella Minty, IGU’s Director, Communications was a contributor to the “ESG Financing in the African Energy Sector” session, the first “open floor” discussion taking place at 2024 African Energy Week
The International Gas Union (IGU) participated in the African Energy Week (AEW) – the African Energy Chamber’s annual event, taking place in Cape Town, South Africa. This event united African energy leaders, global investors, and executives from across the public and private sectors, allowing for four days of intense dialogue on the future of the Africa…