Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem leads a press conference.

The one repetitive theme coming from every single press conference coming out of Minneapolis is how law enforcement officers are better than the rest of us. They are more disciplined. More principled. And more committed to the Constitution.

That’s the line we’re given over and over again. They’re the professionals. They uphold the law. They protect the republic.

So here’s my question: If officers swear to defend the Constitution, why did no one challenge DHS when it publicly declared guilt before evidence?

Not one ICE officer.

Not one Minneapolis police officer.

Not one National Guard member.

No arrests.

No intervention.

No line drawn.

Just silence while the Constitution got verbally steamrolled at a podium.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stood in front of cameras and declared motive, intent, guilt, and even terrorism—while admitting the case was still under investigation. That alone should have triggered professional discomfort from anyone who claims to uphold due process. But instead of seeing law enforcement act as a constitutional firewall, we watched them stand as stage décor.

If officers are sworn to defend the Constitution, then that oath does not stop when someone from DHS starts rewriting it out loud.

Because that is what happened, right in front of a group of law enforcement officers who swore to uphold the Constitution and protect the people.

This is not an attack on those who honor that oath. It is a reminder that they should ask themselves who they ultimately work for: Kristi Noem, or the citizens of the United States.

Noem didn’t explain what was known. She explained what she believed.

And then she called it fact. She didn’t wait for evidence, body cameras, timelines, or forensic analysis. She announced motive. She announced intent. She announced a verdict.

And everyone in uniform behind her let it happen.

Are we to assume that this is the same level of respect they give the Constitution? Because ignoring it in a moment of civil crisis is unacceptable. People pay taxes, vote, and even protest because of the Constitution, while DHS, the police, the mayor, and other officials get paid regardless of whether they honor it or not.

We’re told police and military operate above politics. We’re told they stand for law, not narrative. But when narrative replaces process, and process is replaced with certainty, where does that oath go?

Who can the people trust? Why should citizens continue to fund institutions that will not defend the Constitution when it is being publicly undermined? These are not radical questions. They are serious concerns, and they are not new to this discussion.

And then there is the abomination DHS committed against the Constitution itself, and against both the First and Second Amendments. Free speech was replaced with state narrative. Lawful firearm possession was transformed into implied criminal intent. Due process was pushed aside in favor of certainty without evidence.

That is not law enforcement.

That is power enforcing itself.

Minnesota law allows citizens to carry firearms with a permit. There are no magazine limits. Possession is legal. Preparedness is legal. That’s not a loophole. That’s the law. Yet the moment a federal official equates legal possession with violent intent, the law itself gets hollowed out. A permit becomes meaningless if it can be recast as evidence of terrorism.

That is not enforcement.

That is reinterpretation of rights.

And if that reinterpretation happens without resistance from those sworn to uphold the law, then those rights exist only on paper.

What bothered me most wasn’t even the rhetoric. It was the passivity. The quiet acceptance. The complete absence of constitutional friction. Nobody stepped forward to say: “That’s not how investigations work.” Nobody said: “We don’t declare motive before evidence.” Nobody said: “The Constitution protects process, not just authority.”

Instead, law enforcement stood there while speculation became fact and fact became justification.

And yet during protests, during alleged assaults, during supposed chaos, nobody was arrested. That’s interesting. Because suddenly restraint is possible. Suddenly due process matters. Suddenly the law is something to be handled delicately.

So which is it?

Are we governed by law, or by narrative?

If officers are truly guardians of the Constitution, then their job is not to protect power. Their job is to protect process. Their job is not to stand behind authority. Their job is to stand between authority and abuse.

No one is saying arrests should be made recklessly. But when lethal force is justified instantly and publicly while accountability is postponed indefinitely, that’s not balance. That’s inversion.

MN Governor Tim Walz praised the local law enforcement officers for upholding the Constitution during his press conference.

You can’t praise officers as constitutional heroes while allowing constitutional violations to be narrated into existence in front of them.

You can’t claim due process while declaring verdicts.

You can’t claim investigation while announcing motive.

You can’t claim neutrality while enforcing narrative.

So yes, I’m being a bit snarky. And yes, I’m being a bit facetious. But it’s because this moment deserves it.

If law enforcement is as exceptional as we’re told, then exceptional courage should show up when it matters most. Not just on the street. Not just in dangerous situations. But in moments where truth itself is being shaped by power.

Because the Constitution doesn’t just need defending from criminals.

Sometimes it needs defending from the podium.

One more thing… and this is for all law enforcement officers and people who have sworn to uphold the Constitution. If you’ve been paid to uphold the Constitution, then you had better pay attention.

One of the most disturbing reasons given by DHS officials for the shooting of 37-year-old Minneapolis man Alex Pretti was that he did not have identification on him at the time — and that was used rhetorically as part of justifying the encounter. Federal officials said Pretti was armed with a pistol and magazines, but local authorities confirmed he was a lawful gun owner with a carry permit and no serious criminal history beyond minor violations.

Anyone who understands the reasons for the Constitution should be very worried going forward if a lawful citizen’s mere lack of immediate ID and legal firearm ownership can be used as part of the narrative to justify lethal force without transparent evidence.

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

The new UFC on Paramount+ era is coming out swinging with back-to-back blockbuster events. Catch UFC 324 on January 24 and UFC 325 on January 31!



Experience a legendary lightweight title fight, an epic women’s championship bout and a must-see featherweight rematch.



UFC 324

Gaethje vs. Pimblett

Main Card: 9PM ET



UFC 325

Volkanovski vs. Lopes II

Main Card: 9PM ET

Don’t miss UFC 324 & 325! Stream back-to-back blockbuster events on Jan. 24 and Jan. 31 with Paramount+.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK