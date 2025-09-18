ESG University

ESG University

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dick Storm's avatar
Dick Storm
4h

This is spot on. There are those people, organizations and governments in the world that hate western civilization. Sadly, they have gotten stronger since Paul Harvey's famous Broadcast which I have admired and used for many references. Some of the threats I have referred to as the SWAMP of the Deep State and beyond. Thank you for posting and to support and amplify some of Satan's servants.....I wrote a blog post on the "The SWAMP MONSTER vs. 300 Million Americans": https://dickstormprobizblog.org/2025/02/21/the-swamp-monster-vs-the-best-interests-of-the-united-states-of-america/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 ESG University
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture