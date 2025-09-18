In 1965, radio broadcaster Paul Harvey delivered one of the most haunting cultural commentaries of the 20th century: If I Were the Devil.

It was short, simple, and prophetic. Harvey imagined what the devil himself would do if he wanted to take over America—not by force, but by persuasion, temptation, and deception. No shock and awe. No red horned creature with a pitchfork. Just subtle whispers eroding virtue, faith, and liberty until people willingly surrendered what once made their nation strong.

Six decades later, Harvey’s words read like a cultural autopsy.

This free-market Christian—armed with a Bible in one hand and The Wealth of Nations in the other—can see exactly how his warning unfolded across economics, education, technology, politics, and faith. Because the devil Harvey described did not only tempt souls; he disrupted entire systems of freedom and morality, hollowing out the spiritual foundation upon which free markets, free people, and free thought once flourished.

And in 2025, the evidence of that decay is everywhere. Take three minutes and listen/watch the Paul Harvey video below:

The Moral Marketplace: From Absolute Truth to Moral Relativism

Harvey warned that if the devil wanted to rule, he would first destroy the concept of right and wrong.

“If I were the devil,” Harvey said, “I’d whisper to you as I whispered to Eve: ‘Do as you please.’”

That one line now reads like the mission statement for modern culture. From Hollywood to Washington, TikTok to Wall Street, the call of “Do as you please” has replaced the Biblical call to “Deny yourself, take up your cross, and follow Me” (Matthew 16:24).

But here’s what the free-market Christian notices: in a culture without moral absolutes, even freedom itself becomes meaningless. Free markets require self-control, honesty, and trust to function. If Do as you please reigns, corruption follows. Crony capitalism replaces real competition. Greed disguises itself as “equity.” Corporations sell indulgences through carbon credits while lobbying for subsidies that crush small businesses.

Look at ESG investing. Sold as ethical capitalism, it funnels billions into politically approved companies while punishing dissenters who won’t bow to the latest secular creed. That isn’t a free market; it’s a moral monopoly.

And Paul Harvey called it nearly sixty years ago.

Education: Indoctrination Instead of Illumination

“If I were the devil,” Harvey said, “I’d get control of the schools.”

Consider that in 1965, prayer had just been banned in public classrooms by the Supreme Court’s Engel v. Vitale decision. Back then, schools still taught civics, American history, economics, and even moral philosophy. Students read Shakespeare, Jefferson, and Tocqueville.

Today, classrooms have replaced Hamlet with hashtags and civics with climate activism. Students graduate fluent in gender theory but illiterate in free-market economics or Biblical truth.

Students today can recite progressive political and advertising slogans but cannot explain the Constitution or balance a checkbook.

The free-market Christian sees this as no accident. A people educated to cherish freedom will resist tyranny. A people educated to crave safety, subsidies, and moral subjectivism will demand tyranny as long as it comes with free Wi-Fi and student-loan forgiveness.

And the churches? Harvey warned the devil would “soften the churches first.” Indeed, many pulpits now sound more like TED Talks than sermons. Sin is rebranded as “self-discovery.” Biblical repentance is replaced by therapeutic affirmation. Pastors fear IRS audits or online outrage more than the judgment of God.

The result? A generation that neither fears God nor understands freedom—just as Harvey predicted.

Technology: The New Tower of Babel

Paul Harvey couldn’t have imagined smartphones, AI algorithms, or the metaverse. Yet his warning about “the world of make-believe” fits perfectly.

Today, Big Tech offers what Satan once promised in Eden: omniscience through Google, omnipresence through social media, omnipotence through artificial intelligence. With deepfakes blurring reality and transhumanists promising digital immortality, the devil’s old lie—you shall be as gods—now comes with a Silicon Valley price tag.

And yet, for all its convenience, technology has made people spiritually and mentally poorer.

Social media sells dopamine instead of wisdom.

Online mobs replace due process with viral outrage.

AI blurs the line between truth and fabrication, eroding trust in everything from journalism to elections.

For the free-market Christian, this matters because free societies need informed citizens. When technology manipulates reality itself, people cannot self-govern; they can only be governed by whoever controls the algorithm.

Once again, Harvey saw it coming.

Politics: Caesar Wants Your Conscience

“If I were the devil,” Harvey said, “I’d make the churches pay taxes.”

Today’s state may not tax sermons directly, but it does something worse: it pressures churches to conform morally to the state’s agenda. Refuse to perform certain marriages? Lose your nonprofit status. Preach against abortion? Prepare for lawsuits.

Meanwhile, politicians quote Scripture during campaigns while funding policies that violate every commandment after Election Day.

The free-market Christian sees how this aligns with Harvey’s warning. A state that claims moral authority over the church eventually claims economic authority over the citizen. And a people who let Caesar dictate truth will soon let him dictate wages, prices, and property rights too.

This is why free markets require not just economic liberty but also moral courage. Without it, the state becomes both god and provider—just as the devil would want.

Economics of Envy: How the Devil Buys Votes

Free markets reward virtue: hard work, risk-taking, thrift, and innovation. But Harvey seemed to foresee how the devil would twist this into envy-driven economics.

Today, politicians buy votes with trillion-dollar spending bills, promising “equity” while burying generations under debt. Central banks flirt with digital currencies that could track every transaction, giving bureaucrats ultimate control over who can buy, sell, or donate to churches and charities.

The free-market Christian recalls Proverbs 22:7: “The borrower is servant to the lender.” A nation addicted to subsidies, stimulus checks, and student-loan bailouts eventually sells its freedom for a government stipend.

This isn’t compassion. It’s economic bondage dressed up as social justice.

Modern Proof of Harvey’s Prophecy

Let’s summarize Harvey’s warnings and compare them to 2025 reality:

Harvey wasn’t just right. He was surgical.

The Free-Market Christian Response

So what now? If Harvey diagnosed the disease, Scripture offers the cure.

First, Christians must reclaim moral courage. The early church transformed Rome not through subsidies or Caesar’s favor but through uncompromising faith. Likewise, free markets need morally grounded citizens who resist both corporate greed and government tyranny.

Second, families—not bureaucracies—must educate children in faith, freedom, and virtue. Proverbs 22:6 commands parents to “Train up a child in the way he should go.” Washington will not do this for us.

Third, the church must preach the whole Gospel, not just self-help platitudes. A softened church produces softened citizens who trade liberty for comfort.

Finally, Christians must defend economic freedom as a moral good. Free markets, when tethered to virtue, align with Biblical principles of stewardship, voluntary charity, and human dignity. Centralized power—whether in government or corporate boardrooms—does not.

Conclusion: Harvey’s Echo Still Speaks

Paul Harvey ended his broadcast with a chilling prophecy: “In a few years, they’d have me ruling the whole world.”

In 2025, it sometimes feels like that prophecy came true. From cultural decay to economic dependence, technological manipulation to political overreach, the devil’s fingerprints seem everywhere.

Yet the free-market Christian remembers: history bends not toward tyranny but toward God’s sovereignty. Babylon fell. Rome fell. Every empire built on pride eventually collapses.

Harvey’s warning was never about despair. It was about responsibility. The devil may prowl, but Christ reigns. And a free people, armed with faith and courage, can still choose liberty over bondage, truth over lies, and God over Caesar.

The late great Paul Harvey left his audience with a warning… I will leave you with an opportunity.

