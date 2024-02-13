Idaho Moves To Toughen Laws Regarding Cannabis Ads Targeting Out-Of-State Consumers
RS 31043 would prohibit advertisements in Idaho for any illegal activities or products, including those that are legal on the other side of the border.
Recreational marijuana use may be legal in Washington and Oregon, but its ads don’t seem to be particularly welcome across the state line in Idaho which is one of four remaining states where cannabis is illegal across the board.
After some lawmakers started seeing billboards along the highway for dispensaries in the two neighboring states, there is a ne…