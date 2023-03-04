Idaho House Passes Three ESG Boycott Bills
ESG standards and ratings are used in business investments and credit ratings, and can judge social consciousness, a commitment to environmental stewardship or a commitment to sustainability.
Idaho House lawmakers passed a trio of bills allowing the state to boycott businesses and financial institutions which follow Environmental, Social and Governance standards, known as ESG.
The standards are guidelines that companies adopt for the way they conduct themselves, or who they choose to do business with. In the financial sector, the standards ca…