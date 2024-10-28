IBM Receives FedRAMP Authorization for its Envizi ESG Data Capture, Analysis and Reporting Solution
With more than 300,000 buildings, four million employees, 640 million acres of public land, and $700 billion in annual purchases of goods and services, the federal government is championing ESG.
IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced that its Envizi environmental, social, and governance (ESG) Suite received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization. Designed to create a single, trusted system of record for all ESG data, the IBM Envizi ESG Suite helps organizations automate the capture and management of ESG data for enhanced a…