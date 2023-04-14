IBM Announces ESG AI Integration for Companies and Organizations
IBM is expanding in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered software and its environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsible business by acquiring Envizi.
IBM has gotten into the ESG and AI space. At the same time working together.
IBM has announced the integration of its Envizi Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Suite with IBM Turbonomic to offer CIOs close to real-time visibility of their data center and cloud-related environmental impacts.
CIOs are uniquely positioned to help organizations a…