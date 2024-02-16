IBM Adds Supply Chain Emissions Data Capabilities to ESG Platform
The new features come as companies globally face increasing regulatory pressure to report on their Scope 3 emissions.
IBM announced the launch of a new Supply Chain Intelligence module in its ESG data collection, analysis and reporting platform IBM Envizi ESG Suite, adding capabilities for companies to collect and analyze supply chain emissions for Scope 3 calculation and reporting.
