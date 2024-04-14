IAB Sets May 9 for 2024 Podcast Upfront
The 2024 IAB Podcast Upfront will be hosted by author Jenna Kutcher, who is also the host of The Goal Digger podcast, and entrepreneur Rachel Rodgers, who hosts the Hello Seven podcast.
The Interactive Advertising Bureau will bring podcasting into the spotlight next month when it hosts the 2024 IAB Podcast Upfront. The daylong event will give publishers a chance to show off their lineups and discuss new projects with brands, agencies and media buyers. The event will be held in New York on May 9 and feature the support of 18 different p…