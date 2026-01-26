After twenty years in a relationship with a gaslighter, you stop reacting to individual arguments and start recognizing a language. A rhythm. A way power speaks when it doesn’t want to answer questions, only control outcomes. That is exactly what I heard listening to Kristi Noem respond to Peter Doocy’s questions about Alex Pretti.

Doocy asked something simple and legally necessary: How do you know Pretti’s intent? Did he say he was going to kill anyone? Did he leave evidence? What proof exists?

That question demands restraint. It demands uncertainty. It demands process.

Noem’s response was not about evidence. It was about narrative ownership.

“Part of the investigation will be hearing from those agents…”

That line is familiar to anyone who has lived with a manipulator. It sounds responsible. Patient. Reasonable. It says: we don’t know enough yet. You’re asking too soon. Wait.

But then comes the pivot:

“But we do know that he came to the scene and impeded a law enforcement operation. That’s a felony.”

That is the gaslight.

You cannot claim uncertainty and certainty in the same breath unless your goal is control. You cannot say “we don’t know enough” and then immediately declare guilt. But gaslighting thrives on contradiction. It uses confusion as leverage.

I heard the same structure for twenty years in my own life.

When I asked for clarity, it was:

“You don’t have all the information.”

“It’s complicated.”

“You’re jumping to conclusions.”

But when control was needed, suddenly everything was crystal clear:

“This is what happened.”

“This is who you are.”

“Everyone knows it.”

That’s not truth. That’s pressure.

And it never stayed between us. My ex didn’t just argue with me. She would circle the wagons with my friends. She would bring her talking points into the room with urgency and intensity. There was no space to think. No time to reflect. You had to decide right there.

She used absolutes:

“He always does this.”

“This is exactly who he is.”

“Everyone here sees it.”

Those words are not accidental. “Always.” “Exactly.” “Everyone.” They collapse complexity. They turn events into identity. Once someone becomes “a type of person,” anything that happens to them feels deserved.

That is what Noem is doing to Alex Pretti.

Before any investigation is complete, she has already cast him:

A felon.

An aggressor.

A threat.

“He impeded.”

“He resisted.”

“He became aggressive.”

Those are not investigative statements. They are verdicts. They force the audience to choose sides immediately. And once people choose, their minds defend that choice. Evidence becomes secondary. Doubt becomes uncomfortable.

That is how a victim’s reality gets flipped. By the time the moment arrives, the room has already been prepped. The wagons have already been circled.

In my life, that meant my friends had already heard the “confident conversations” about how I was always the problem, always difficult, always the worst version of myself. So when something finally happened, they weren’t listening to me. They were arguing for her. They were defending a narrative that had been installed before I ever opened my mouth. I wasn’t being heard; I was being corrected.

Gaslighters don’t wait for events to happen. They pre-write them. They build a storyline in advance so that when reality shows up, it has to compete with something that already feels settled. And because people hate uncertainty, they cling to the version that was delivered with confidence, even if it was delivered without truth.

Gaslighters understand something deeply human:

If you can make people agree emotionally in the moment, you won’t need proof later.

That’s how my ex built consensus in a room. The energy was aggressive, urgent, and absolute—only it was delivered with a pretty smile. She could be forceful without ever raising her voice. She would nod while she spoke, almost training the room to nod back. And people did. Not because they were convinced, but because her certainty made disagreement feel dangerous. Silence felt like betrayal. Neutrality felt like guilt. You could feel the pressure to align happening in real time, as if hesitation itself were an act of disloyalty.

That’s the genius of the tactic. It doesn’t look hostile. It looks confident. It looks composed. It looks “reasonable.” But underneath it is coercion. The smile softens the command, the nod invites obedience, and the absolutes leave no room to stand without choosing a side.

And that is what Noem is doing at the podium.

She is not answering a reporter. She is securing alignment. She is circling the wagons nationally.

The most dangerous line always comes last:

“These officers were in fear for their lives.”

Those phrases look simple, but they are loaded. The selection and placement of polarizing and ambiguous language is everything. Words like “worst,” “always,” and “abusive” don’t describe behavior. They invite the listener to fill in emotional meaning of their own. Each person inserts their own memory, their own fear, their own assumptions. The accusation becomes bigger than the evidence.

And that’s how reality gets rewritten.

Turns out asking your partner if they’re having an affair can be labeled “emotionally abusive” when the story needs cover. Five years later, when she finally admitted she had been having an affair for over a year, the language never got corrected. The accusation stayed. The truth arrived too late to matter socially.

Because by then, the wagons had already been circled.

Those friends were gone from my life long before the truth came out. They had already chosen. Not based on facts, but based on who made them commit first. The first narrative wins. The second one is always treated as defense, even when it’s true.

That’s how gaslighting scales:

Whoever speaks with certainty earliest controls the emotional direction of the room.

Your last paragraph is perfect and should stay exactly as-is:

Once fear enters the conversation, logic leaves. Fear does not prove danger. It only proves emotion. But when fear is treated as justification, law becomes optional. Process becomes cruelty. Questions become attacks.

That’s the spine of the whole piece. It connects your personal experience directly to what’s happening politically. It shows how emotional manipulation isn’t just interpersonal—it’s institutional when power adopts it.

This is not bitterness.

This is pattern recognition.

Now look back at Noem and Doocy. When Doocy asked about protocol, he was treated as if he didn’t care about officer safety. When he asked about evidence, he was positioned as someone siding with danger. And when he asked about legality, the implication was that he was being cold, detached, even heartless. The question itself became the offense. The act of asking was reframed as moral failure.

That is exactly how it worked in my own life. When I asked for accountability, I was accused of being cruel. When I asked for clarification after she contradicted herself in the same sentence, I was accused of being abusive. The content of the question never mattered. The fact that I asked it was the problem.

That is how gaslighting polices thought. It doesn’t argue your point. It criminalizes your curiosity. Noem’s language does not invite inquiry. It closes it.

It does not protect the investigation. It replaces it.

She uses the investigation as a shield when transparency is demanded, and as a sword when guilt is needed. That’s the same tactic I lived under:

“We can’t know yet” when accountability was required.

“We know exactly” when power was threatened.

And then there is the phrase that always sets my alarm bells off:

“But we do know…”

That is not evidence. That is authority pretending to be truth. It tells the listener: your role is not to think, only to accept. It bypasses process. It substitutes confidence for proof.

Gaslighters don’t argue facts. They declare reality.

After twenty years, I learned that calm delivery does not mean honesty. Soft tone does not mean fairness. And certainty does not mean truth. It often means someone is trying to end a conversation before it gets dangerous to them.

What Noem is doing is not defending law enforcement. She is defending a storyline where power is never wrong, only misunderstood. Where proximity becomes criminal. Where presence becomes interference. Where the dead are tried in public before facts exist.

I recognize this voice.

I recognize this strategy.

I recognize this pressure to decide now.

It is the same playbook I lived under privately.

Now I am watching it used publicly.

Different scale.

Same manipulation.

And the most chilling part is not the language itself. It is how familiar it feels.

