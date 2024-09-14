Hurricane Francine has Taken Energy Infrastructure Offline
As of Thursday morning, more than 450,000 customers remained without power, mostly in southwestern Louisiana.
Hurricane Francine made landfall Wednesday on the Louisiana coast before being downgraded to a tropical storm, taking some energy infrastructure offline along the U.S. Gulf Coast from Louisiana through Alabama. Detailed information on energy infrastructure and storm risks is available and regularly updated in our U.S. Energy Atlas.
Electricity: As of Thu…