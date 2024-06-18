Hurdles to Assessing ESG in Valuations in Hotels
The latest study from JLL says educating hotel valuers, better data collection and an increased appetite for green financing are keys for the future.
Hotel valuers play a key role in moving toward a net zero carbon (NZC) future for the hotel industry, but there is still a great deal of work to be done in educating them, according to the latest JLL study, “Navigating the sustainability maze.”
JLL last commissioned a report three years ago, and the new report, commissioned by JLL’s EMEA researchers, say…