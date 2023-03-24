Hundreds of Funds to have ESG Certification Removed by MSCI in a Friday Financial Fracas
The changes, due to take effect by the end of April, will apply to all ETFs and mutual funds globally.
According to the Financial Times, hundreds of funds are about to be stripped of their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings and thousands more will be downgraded in a shake-up being pushed through by index provider MSCI.
FT continues stating that the impact could be particularly acute in Europe where a growing number of institutions will onl…