Humanity International Investments Launches "Groundbreaking" ESG Blockchain Index
Dubai's Humanity International Investments launches a groundbreaking watchdog index for crypto, emphasizing ESG impact.
Humanity International Investments (HII), the Dubai-based social impact fund, has announced the creation of a watchdog index for the crypto and blockchain ecosystem.
The index will serve as a barometer for assessing the socio-economic impact of cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects worldwide, with a keen focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance…