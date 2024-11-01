HS Hyosung Advanced Materials Achieves Top 1% (Platinum Medal) in Global ESG Assessment
GHG emissions management system and Science-based Targets (SBT) setting has contributed to higher scores across all themes compared to last year.
HS Hyosung Advanced Materials Corporation has been awarded the ‘Platinum Medal,’ the highest grade, in the 2024 sustainability assessment conducted by EcoVadis, a global assessment institution in supply chain ESG assessments.
Ranking in the top 1% of all global companies, HS Hyosung Advanced Materials scored 83 points, the highest ever since it began par…