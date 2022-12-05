How The EV Revolution Is Currently Destroying Environments, Cultures
China's EV industry is creating major eco-issues in untapped paradises in the name of nickel.
The story from RoW starts like this. Indonesia’s islands are some of the most biodiverse areas of the world and are filled with dense jungle and teeming with wildlife.
They’re also home to some of the planet’s largest reserves of nickel a key component in many electric vehicle batteries. Massive industrial plants work to extract and process the metal. …