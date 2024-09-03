How the Cigarette Industry Reinvented the Processed Food Industry
Over the last century, cigarette companies have used their expertise in marketing, distribution, and consumer psychology to influence and reshape the processed food market.
The cigarette industry has long been synonymous with aggressive marketing, political influence, and a deep-rooted presence in American culture. However, what is less well-known is how this industry played a pivotal role in the development and growth of the processed food industry.
Over the last century, cigarette companies have used their expertise in m…