How RINOs Exploit Public Trust for Personal Gain
RINOs routinely vote to raise the debt ceiling, fund undeclared wars, expand surveillance programs, and subsidize multinational corporations—often with campaign slogans emphasizing the exact opposite.
In a representative republic rooted in constitutional law, fidelity to principle and the rule of law is not merely expected—it is essential. When elected officials exploit the mantle of conservatism while betraying the foundational tenets of limited government, individual liberty, and fiscal responsibility, they do more than mislead the public; they ero…