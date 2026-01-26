Harold Hamm, left, executive chairman of Continental Resources, participates in a roundtable discussion led by Kathy Neset, president of NESET, during the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference at the Bismarck Event Center on May 16, 2024. (Photo by Michael Achterling/North Dakota Monitor)

There is a difference between a downturn and a departure. And right now, North Dakota is being told this is a downturn while the evidence increasingly points toward something more strategic.

The state narrative has been simple: oil prices are soft, margins are thin, companies pause drilling, and history shows they eventually return. It’s a familiar cycle. Regulators reassure. Industry associations normalize. Politicians remind everyone that production continues. On paper, nothing is “wrong.”

But timelines tell truths that press releases don’t.

If you line up the events surrounding Continental Resources and Harold Hamm, this looks far less like a routine pause and far more like a quiet repositioning.

First came the quiet move. Hamm purchased South American crude roughly a month before any public discussion of pausing Bakken drilling. That wasn’t a political statement. It was a market probe. Buying foreign barrels isn’t about supply; it’s about testing structure. Who controls contracts? Who enforces payments? What happens when things go wrong? It’s how global operators assess risk before committing capital.

Then came Hamm’s proximity to the White House as Venezuela was transformed from a sanctioned state into a militarized economic opportunity. Tankers were seized. Oil sales were taken under U.S. control. Distribution was described as being managed “indefinitely.” The United States stopped acting as a regulator of energy markets and began acting as their administrator.

That is a profound shift.

Soon after, Hamm publicly stated what every international oil company already knows but rarely says out loud: producers would need guarantees to operate in Venezuela. Not incentives. Not subsidies. Guarantees. Protection against seizure, political instability, and legal collapse. That is not free-market language. That is state-backed capital language.

Only after those steps did Continental pause Bakken drilling.

And only after that did layoffs enter the picture.

That order matters.

If drilling had paused first, this would be a pricing story.

If layoffs came first, it would be a contraction story.

But when international positioning comes before domestic retrenchment, it becomes a capital allocation story.

Nathan Anderson, director of the Department of Mineral Resources, presents the latest oil and gas production numbers on Dec. 19, 2025. At right is Justin Kringstad, director of the North Dakota Pipeline Authority. (Photo by Jacob Orledge/North Dakota Monitor)

North Dakota officials framed the pause as normal. They emphasized Continental is “not leaving.” They repeated that production continues. They reminded people this has happened before.

Technically, they are correct.

Strategically, they are incomplete.

Because the question isn’t whether Continental is leaving.

The question is whether Continental is reprioritizing.

And those are not the same thing.

A company can stay physically present while mentally relocating its future..

Ron Ness, middle, North Dakota Petroleum Council and Continental Resources executive chairman Harold Hamm, center right, surrounded by Summit representatives during a December 21, 2023 hearing of the North Dakota Public Service Commission.

When Hamm says Venezuela needs guarantees, he is acknowledging that energy markets are splitting into two types:

One governed by geology and price.

One governed by power and protection.

The Bakken belongs to the first category.

Venezuela belongs to the second.

In North Dakota, capital risk depends on service costs, breakevens, and oil prices.

In Venezuela, capital risk depends on military force, diplomatic agreements, and government promises.

Those are entirely different operating models.

Now add layoffs to that context.

Layoffs mean capital has already shifted.

They mean the pause is no longer theoretical.

They mean workforce reductions are aligning with a new strategy.

This is precisely why the timeline and lack of communication are disturbing.

State agencies and industry associations are funded to inform the public, not calm it. Their responsibility is not to manage confidence. It is to communicate reality. And reality includes whether North Dakota is competing with foreign oil theaters for investment.

No official statements have connected:

Hamm’s South American oil purchases

Hamm’s role in the Venezuela negotiations

Hamm’s demand for guarantees

Continental’s drilling pause

Continental’s layoffs

Each event has been reported separately. Together, they form a pattern.

A pattern that looks like strategic repositioning.

This doesn’t mean Continental is abandoning North Dakota. It means North Dakota may no longer be its primary growth story. And that is a materially different future for workers, tax revenues, and local economies.

It’s the difference between being someone’s mortgage and being their Netflix bill — one is foundational and must be paid, the other is optional and gets canceled when budgets tighten.

That is why transparent local leadership matters when dealing with out-of-state billionaires. What looks like a “Netflix line item” on a balance sheet can represent an entire state’s economy, thousands of jobs, and the stability of whole communities.

If this is just a price cycle, then jobs return when prices rise.

If this is a portfolio shift, those jobs don’t come back the same way.

That distinction matters.

Right now, the public is being given reassurance without context. And reassurance without context isn’t transparency. It’s delay.

Quiet moves by capital shape economies long before loud announcements do. The quiet part has already happened. The question now is whether North Dakota’s leadership is willing to acknowledge it.

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.

