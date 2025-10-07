The Dutch Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines, sparked insightful questions and lively exchanges among speakers and attendees.

In a hotel ballroom in Makati City, sunlight filters through glass walls as a digital banner glows: “Mainstreaming ESG in PPP Projects.” Executives from Arcadis, bureaucrats from the Philippine PPP Center, and diplomats from the Dutch Chamber of Commerce gather to celebrate what they call a new era of collaboration.

The words sound familiar—sustainability, inclusion, resilience. But they carry a different charge today. Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) were once pragmatic instruments for financing infrastructure when public budgets ran dry. In the age of ESG—Environmental, Social, and Governance—they have become tools for managing perception and consolidating legitimacy.

Once governments built roads and companies supplied materials. Now both build narratives: of shared morality, green ambition, and inevitable cooperation. PPPs and ESG together form a modern catechism of power, where moral language and market logic fuse into one system of consent.

The PPP model was born from scarcity. In post-war Europe, governments lacking funds invited private partners to rebuild rail lines and energy grids. The private sector brought capital; the public sector provided trust. It was transactional, not ideological.

By the 1990s, global development banks and Western consultancies began reframing PPPs as governance mechanisms. If corporations could build bridges efficiently, perhaps they could also build transparency, accountability, and even democracy.

That pivot—from infrastructure to institution-building—opened the door for ESG. When sustainability reporting became a prerequisite for global capital, reputation joined steel and cement as a component of infrastructure.

Projects no longer needed only engineers and financiers—they needed storytellers.

Arcadis’ white paper, “Road to Net Zero,” makes that shift explicit: ESG, it argues, must be “embedded across all phases of development.” In practice, that means projects are judged not just by what they build, but by what they symbolize. The future is as much about meaning as it is about machinery.

At the 2025 Makati event, the PPP Center unveiled 232 projects awaiting private investment—railways, solar corridors, port expansions. Officials spoke of “capacity building” and “integrating ESG metrics into national development.”

The vocabulary was seamless; the optimism unbroken. Yet beneath the speeches lay a quiet inversion of governance: the private sector now defines the public good. To attract capital, states align their policies with the grammar of sustainability. ESG becomes the password to global finance.

This choreography of collaboration plays out across continents, but it is perhaps most visible in the American heartland, where public-private climate ventures have remade entire political landscapes.

Summit Carbon Solutions investors and owners compiled by the Oakland Institute

North Dakota’s Carbon World Order

Across the flat horizon of North Dakota, another experiment in “partnership” unfolds. Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS) touts its multibillion-dollar carbon-capture pipeline as private innovation: a bold market-driven leap toward decarbonization.

Yet beneath the glossy branding sits a complex public scaffold—state funding, tax incentives, educational grants, and advocacy nonprofits—all working in unison to make the project politically inevitable. The architecture of power is not steel and pipe; it is narrative, network, and normalization.

Four key PPP entities form the backbone of North Dakota’s carbon-capture narrative:

North Dakota Petroleum Council (NDPC) – the principal industry lobby promoting carbon capture as the lifeline of Bakken oil. Its testimony before legislators mirrors Summit’s arguments on energy independence and emissions reduction. North Dakota Petroleum Foundation (NDPF) – NDPC’s charitable arm. In 2024 the ND Industrial Commission (NDIC) approved $880,245 in state funds—part of a $2.13 million project—for “education and outreach” on oil, gas, and carbon management. School curricula, traveling exhibits, and community grants carry the NDPF logo, translating technical policy into friendly civics. Friends of Ag & Energy – a 501(c)(4) group presenting itself as grassroots advocacy for farmers. Its radio ads link CO₂ pipelines to agricultural prosperity and cast opposition as “anti-farming activism.” Leaders from the group have also called private landowners “domestic terrorists” at public events and in media interviews for opposing the carbon pipeline. In 2024, commissioners advanced a $300,000 carbon-education contract with AE2S Communications to “build public understanding of CO₂ capture and utilization” under the Friends of Ag & Energy PPP. Brighter Future Alliance (BFA) – another 501(c)(4) registered in North Dakota that promotes infrastructure and energy policy education. Public filings confirm independent expenditures and political advertising. Although no evidence shows direct contracts with Summit, the Alliance’s messaging—supporting carbon management and energy modernization—runs parallel to Summit’s public narrative.

Together they create what might be called an ecosystem of affirmation: each reinforcing the next, each financed through a combination of public grants, private donations, and tax-advantaged status.

The result is not conspiracy but convergence—a self-sustaining chorus of credibility used for their special interests and narrative, not the people who fund it.

Public employees and funding are often used for fee-based events and private conferences not open to the public, and some cases media. These events are promoted as “educational”, however, the sessions are an echo chamber for a special interest or narratives.

Public Funds, Private Messaging

North Dakota’s Energy Research and Education Fund, financed by oil-tax revenue, underwrites much of this ecosystem. In 2024, commissioners advanced a $300,000 carbon-education contract with AE2S Communications to “build public understanding of CO₂ capture and utilization.”

The model is elegant in its circularity. Public money educates the public about a policy that benefits the private sector; matching contributions from that same sector double the budget; and every brochure, classroom slide, or radio segment promotes the language of partnership.

What once was called propaganda is now labeled outreach.

Teachers receive lesson kits on energy pathways and carbon cycles. County fairs feature “innovation booths” where children draw pictures of pipelines beneath fields of corn. Websites describe carbon storage as North Dakota’s Next Harvest.

These programs rarely mention eminent-domain disputes or the cost of long-term monitoring. Their purpose is not deception but framing—replacing complexity with comfort. By the time public hearings occur, the emotional groundwork is already laid.

The ND Industrial Commission sits at the intersection of funding and permitting. Its three commissioners—the governor, attorney general, and agriculture commissioner—control both the research grants that finance outreach and the authority that approves storage sites. Several NDPC and NDPF board members have served on advisory panels to those same programs.

The result is institutionalized alignment. Everyone involved can plausibly claim neutrality, yet the system itself is weighted toward a single narrative: carbon management equals progress.

Summit Carbon Solutions benefits from this distributed advocacy without appearing to orchestrate it. NDPC handles legislative messaging. NDPF and BFA run “public education.” Friends of Ag & Energy carries the cultural message. Each operates within its own mission statement, yet all converge on Summit’s objectives.

This diffusion is strategic. No one entity bears the political cost of lobbying, but the collective chorus shapes perception. It’s the PPP model inverted—public trust generating private permission.

Jessica Bell claims the Dakota’s are involved in “Horseshoe Politics” and her publicly-subsidized agenda is the one that represents the middle while the private landowners and natural resource activists are considered the extremes.

The Manufactured Middle: Horseshoe Politics and the Illusion of Moderation

In September 2025, the North Dakota Monitor published a piece titled “Opposition to Summit pipeline fueled by ‘horseshoe politics.’” Its thesis was neat: the left opposes the pipeline on environmental grounds, the right on property rights, and together these “extremes” form an unlikely alliance blocking progress.

Former legislator turned lobbyist Jessica Bell framed it as ideological overreach from both sides.

David Owen, frames South Dakota landowners as “dupes” to extreme groups rather than private landowners standing strong on their private property rights and constitutional ground. (Joshua Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight)

Former Chamber of Commerce lobbyist David Owen portrayed landowners as dupes of professional activists: “They teamed up with environmental groups … hired damn good political talent.”

At first glance, the framing seems balanced. But it performs a subtle act of power: it recasts citizens defending land and water as radicals while anointing the pipeline’s corporate-state backers as the rational center.

That “moderate middle,” however, is anything but neutral.

The middle now sits atop a tower of subsidies, mandates, and coercive authority. Summit’s business model depends on federal 45Q tax credits; the ethanol plants feeding it depend on Renewable Fuel Standard mandates; land acquisition depends on eminent domain. The economics of the “center” rest on public money, private compulsion and forced land seizure.

Labeling dissent as extremism sanitizes this imbalance. It makes defense of property and safety appear irrational while normalizing state-subsidized seizure of private land for speculative carbon infrastructure. The so-called horseshoe doesn’t reveal the symmetry of radicals—it conceals the asymmetry of power.

Maybe Owens was right about the landowners being duped by professional activists, only it’s the ones he’s representing, not the ones the landowners are hiring to defend them. Blame-shifting and deflection are real political strategies and Owens’ comments towards landowners could be a textbook example of it.

Dr. Kalk oversaw the infant stages of the carbon pipeline creation in North Dakota from 2009 to 2017, where he served as a member and Chair of the North Dakota Public Service Commission, and held portfolios in Electric Generation and Transmission, Pipeline Safety, and Telecommunications.

Nothing illustrated that inversion better than remarks from Brian Kalk, director of energy systems at the University of North Dakota’s Energy & Environmental Research Center (EERC).

Kalk warned that without carbon pipelines, “North Dakota and the United States will become a third-world country.”

That is not moderation. That is fear-based extremism delivered in a lab coat.

It’s the rhetoric of dependency—insisting civilization will crumble unless taxpayers fund another layer of subsidized infrastructure.

When the publicly funded research establishment uses apocalypse to defend a pipeline, it’s not analysis; it’s propaganda.

The Shift of Ethics & Values

What’s happening in North Dakota reflects a global re-centering of values. Across continents, the moral axis of politics has moved inward—toward a technocratic “center” that claims to arbitrate reality itself.

Where ideological extremes once contested the meaning of progress, the new consensus defines progress as partnership. Left and right still quarrel, but both are expected to operate within the ESG framework. The old battle between markets and morality has been resolved—by merging them.

This merger creates what sociologists call the managerial middle: a zone where economic and ethical vocabularies blur. In this middle, subsidies become “incentives,” coercion becomes “policy alignment,” and dissent becomes “polarization.” The public is invited to admire the harmony while forgetting that harmony can also be control.

You can see this pattern in every major PPP initiative tied to ESG metrics.

In Europe, consultancy-driven “Green Deal” frameworks outsource environmental policy to the same firms that audit it. In Canada, “resilience hubs” built through public-private financing now double as promotional showcases for corporate sponsors. In the Philippines, the PPP Center’s sustainability forums mirror North Dakota’s energy summits—different accents, identical vocabulary.

Everywhere, the same pillars appear: partnership, education, inclusivity. And everywhere, they produce the same outcome: the consolidation of authority in the name of collaboration.

The Economics of ESG Dependency

The more governments depend on ESG-compliant capital, the more their language adapts to it. Development banks and investors reward conformity to ESG criteria, and those criteria are often written by the same consultancies that enforce them. Compliance thus becomes currency.

This creates a hierarchy of virtue. A local project can be rejected not because it fails economically, but because it fails semantically—its documentation doesn’t hit the right sustainability keywords. The gatekeepers are no longer elected; they’re credentialed and appointed.

Carbon pipelines, smart grids, and renewable corridors all require public approval, but the persuasion infrastructure that precedes them is far larger. It consists of think-tank panels, educational grants, press partnerships, and NGO alliances. Together they form an invisible public-relations network—the scaffolding of consent.

Citizens often encounter it piecemeal: a local workshop, a classroom lesson, a news headline about “horseshoe politics.” Each fragment feels organic; together they construct inevitability.

The ESG Industrial Complex

Around this machinery has grown a cottage industry of virtue: ESG consultants, diversity auditors, carbon accountants, communications strategists. Their job is to translate human aspiration into measurable compliance. The result is an economy of moral paperwork.

Arcadis’ global ESG services, AE2S’s educational contracts, and North Dakota’s nonprofit coalitions all illustrate how “doing good” has become a billable service. What once was conscience is now consultancy.

For elected officials, these partnerships offer perfect optics: press releases instead of policy fights. A ground-breaking ceremony replaces a debate about eminent domain. ESG ratings replace constituent trust. The spectacle of cooperation becomes governance itself.

The irony is sharp. The more leaders preach transparency, the more opaque the system becomes. Responsibility is distributed so widely that it disappears.

The historian Tony Judt once observed that Europe built the welfare state to prevent extremism. Today’s ESG-PPP complex builds the sustainability state to prevent dissent. Its moral power lies in language—words like inclusive, green, and resilient—that few dare challenge.

But language can imprison as well as inspire. By turning collaboration into an end rather than a means, the modern partnership model mistakes harmony for justice.

From the Netherlands to North Dakota, the managerial middle governs not through coercion but through consensus branding. It doesn’t silence opposition; it reclassifies it as fringe.

The solution is not to abandon ESG or partnerships but to restore proportion—to reassert that public purpose precedes public-private convenience.

That means transparency in every grant labeled “education” or “outreach.”

It means boundaries separating regulators from beneficiaries. And it means local definition of sustainability, grounded in place rather than imported from policy templates.

Partnerships are valuable only when each partner retains independence. Otherwise they become cartels of virtue. Their virtue.

Back to Makati—and to the Plains

When Arcadis sustainability director Katherine Resurreccion closed the Makati event, she spoke of “building resilient, future-ready communities.” The phrase could just as easily have come from a North Dakota podium.

Half a world apart, the same language—resilience, partnership, progress—serves as moral infrastructure for the same political economy. The words have become portable currency, redeemable anywhere influence is traded.

Roads, pipelines, and grids can be rebuilt. Trust cannot.

Once public institutions become marketing arms for private ventures, and once language itself becomes collateral, democracy erodes from the inside out.

Public-private partnerships were meant to combine efficiency and accountability. Instead they have produced a hybrid power class fluent in both political persuasion and financial leverage.

The world doesn’t suffer from a lack of infrastructure—it suffers from an excess of narrative management.

Conclusion — Rebuilding the Architecture of Trust

The modern partnership state insists that progress requires consensus. Yet true progress requires tension—the creative friction between public and private, ideal and interest, innovation and restraint.

The North Dakota Monitor called the opposition to Summit’s pipeline “horseshoe politics,” but perhaps the better image is a closed horseshoe of power—its ends, corporate and bureaucratic, bending toward each other until the public is trapped inside the curve.

From Makati’s glass towers to North Dakota’s grain elevators, the same lesson repeats: the middle is not always moderate, and partnership is not always shared. When power and virtue merge, dissent becomes radical by definition.

The task ahead is to separate morality from marketing, collaboration from capture. Because the future we’re building together will only be sustainable if it can also bear the weight of honesty.

Chuck Carbondale has worked at the intersection of communications and the energy industry for over 25 years. He has crafted messaging strategies for industry leaders, independent operators, and public utilities alike. Known for his sharp insight and unflinching analysis, he brings a seasoned, behind-the-scenes perspective to energy policy, market dynamics, and the evolving role of public perception. A staunch advocate for transparent communication and free market principles, Chuck’s work bridges boardrooms, work sites, and policy forums with equal fluency.