In a recent article published by Earthjustice, a group of truck drivers hauling oil and gas waste stepped into the public eye—not as activists, but as workers describing what they say is a dangerous regulatory blind spot. Their claim is straightforward: they are transporting materials that may meet federal hazardous-materials thresholds, yet those materials are frequently shipped without testing, labeling, training requirements, or enforcement.

It is not a new accusation. What is new is the convergence of people, timing, and regulatory pressure that has turned a long-running grievance into a formal petition aimed squarely at federal agencies.

To understand how this moment formed, you have to start not in Washington, but on the back roads of oilfields, where exemption has been the rule and enforcement the exception.

A System Built on an Exemption

For decades, oil and gas waste has occupied a unique regulatory category in the United States. Under federal law, many oilfield wastes are exempt from being classified as hazardous waste for disposal purposes—a policy decision dating back to the late 1980s that was rooted in scale, economics, and political compromise.

That exemption shaped infrastructure. It determined how waste pits were designed, how disposal wells were permitted, and how waste was priced and moved. What it did not erase were other federal rules—particularly those governing transportation safety.

Hazardous materials laws under the Department of Transportation were never repealed for oilfield waste. Instead, they quietly depended on a critical step: testing and classification.

If waste isn’t tested, it isn’t classified.

If it isn’t classified, it isn’t regulated as hazardous in transit.

And so, truckers became the hinge point.

Life in the Gray Zone

The Earthjustice reporting centers on drivers who say they routinely hauled “brine,” “produced water,” or “drilling waste” without knowing what was actually in the tanks behind them. These were not novice drivers. Many had spent decades in oilfields, often as owner-operators, moving fluids between well sites, transfer stations, and disposal facilities.

According to the article, drivers describe:

Being told loads were non-hazardous without documentation

Lacking HAZMAT endorsements or specialized training

Experiencing spills, fumes, skin irritation, and respiratory issues

Being left without information when accidents occurred

Whether every load meets federal hazardous thresholds is not the central claim. The claim is that nobody is checking, and therefore nobody can say with certainty.

This distinction matters. The argument being made is not “ban oilfield trucking.” It is “apply the rules that already exist when conditions require them.”

Enter the Organizers

By the early 2020s, frustration among some drivers began to coalesce into organization.

One of the most visible figures to emerge is Billy Randal, a longtime trucker and labor organizer who helped co-found Truckers Movement for Justice. Randal’s story, later profiled by the 1 in 6 by 2030 project, frames the issue through a worker-dignity lens rather than an environmental one. Long hours. Thin margins. Aging bodies. And a system that places risk downstream.

Truckers Movement for Justice focused initially on labor issues—pay structures, bathroom access, wait times—but oilfield hauling kept resurfacing as a uniquely opaque segment of the industry.

That opacity became the organizing principle.

Billy Randel, leader of Truckers Movement for Justice and a retired truck driver, photographed near Barnesville, Ohio. (Nancy Andrews for Earthjustice)

From Stories to Strategy

The transition from grievance to formal action required legal grounding. That’s where Earthjustice enters the timeline.

Rather than challenging oilfield waste exemptions outright, attorneys focused on a narrower target: enforcement of existing hazardous-materials transportation laws by the Department of Transportation and its sub-agencies.

This was a strategic decision. The laws were already written. The agencies already existed. The gap was execution.

By 2024, truckers, community groups such as Ohio Valley Allies, and environmental attorneys were aligning their narratives around a shared premise:

If oilfield waste meets hazardous criteria, it should be treated as hazardous during transport—regardless of disposal exemptions.

The Petition Moment

That alignment culminated in a formal petition to federal regulators in 2025.

The request was specific:

Require testing and classification of oil and gas waste before transport

Enforce HAZMAT training and certification where applicable

Apply placarding, routing, and emergency-response rules already on the books

Audit oilfield waste transport practices nationally

Notably, the petition does not ask regulators to rewrite energy policy. It asks them to enforce safety law.

This distinction is why the story has traction beyond traditional environmental circles. It speaks to labor safety, public-road risk, and regulatory consistency.

Why This Is Landing Now

Several forces converged to make this moment different from earlier attempts:

Scale – Oil and gas production expanded dramatically over the past decade, increasing waste volumes and transport miles. Data Visibility – Improved testing methods and documented spill incidents made anecdotal claims harder to dismiss. Labor Realignment – Owner-operators and independent drivers began organizing outside traditional union structures. Regulatory Attention – Federal agencies face increasing scrutiny over selective enforcement and regulatory blind spots.

In ESG terms—though not branded as such—this is a governance story about whether rules apply uniformly or selectively.

The Road Ahead

What happens next is uncertain.

Federal agencies could choose incremental enforcement. They could issue guidance. They could delay. Or they could fundamentally reassess how oilfield waste is classified in transit.

What is clear is that truckers have repositioned themselves in the narrative. They are no longer invisible service providers at the edge of the energy economy. They are witnesses to how policy decisions manifest on the ground.

The Earthjustice article did not introduce a new controversy. It illuminated an old one at a moment when timing, organization, and institutional pressure finally aligned.

And once a regulatory gray zone is named publicly, it rarely stays gray for long.

ESG University Takeaway

This is not a story about ideology. It is a story about process, exemptions, and who bears risk when oversight fails to keep pace with scale. Whether regulators act or not, the timeline itself reveals something fundamental about modern energy systems: the most consequential issues often emerge not at the wellhead or the boardroom—but on the road in between.

