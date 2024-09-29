How Much does your Podcast Cost your Business and Tax Payers?
As more podcasts are popping up, so are expenses, time management issues and an overall focus of an organization's bottom line.
Does America have a podcast problem? Many veteran media professionals are becoming increasingly concerned at the amount of public private money being given to companies, state agencies and public private partnerships who have started podcasts in the past several years.
Does anyone remember the blog revolution’s failure? How about the end result from th…