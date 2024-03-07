How iHeart is Using AI to Help Make Music Decisions
“AI provides us with a level of efficiency that I think we couldn't have dreamed up five or six years ago.”
While much of the talk about AI in radio revolves around concerns about the use of synthetic voices, the technology has far more practical applications for the industry. Programmers at iHeartMedia, for example, use it to assist in making music choices.
“AI provides us with a level of efficiency that I think we couldn't have dreamed up five or six years …