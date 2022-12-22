How Government Leaders Are Driving The EV "Free Market"
The Automobile Industry is part of the global shift being orchestrated by special interests and appointed leaders.
According to the Institute of Energy Research, the automobile industry is pouring more than $1 trillion into a shift from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles, largely at the direction of governments.
Automakers and government policymakers are touting electric vehicles, saying they provide “cleaner” and safer transportation. European countr…