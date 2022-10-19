How Does ESG Score RINOs Locally And In Washington DC?
More trusting and traditional news outlets beginning to use the term "RINO" when labeling the Republicans after your taxes.
There's a split happening in the Republican party and it's not over the TEA Party, it's a herd of RINOs that’s charged in. Unlike the TEA Party, which stands for Taxed Enough Already, RINOs are all about taxing the hard working people for their own special interest economic grants and subsidies.
When I first heard about it I was covering the Bakken sha…