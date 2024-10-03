How Data Centers are Keeping Up with Rising ESG Regulations
With ESG regulations tightening, data centers must go beyond CSR to meet mandatory sustainability goals, writes Steve Lewis.
Businesses increasingly operate in an ESG-driven world, facing intense pressure to cut energy and carbon consumption as part of their overarching sustainability goals.
In the past, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) initiatives were typically viewed as an element of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), where companies voluntarily chose to imp…