How a Meatless Monday Experiment Turned into a Health Care Savings Study for GEICO, NFL and Others
Dr. Barnard of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine convinced GEICO to try it, and the results came in too fast too soon to ignore.
According to a study authored by Dr. Neal Barnard and published in 2015 in the American Journal of Health Promotion found that a plant-based diet can boost physical health and emotional well-being and revealed that an 18-week dietary intervention program boosted employee productivity.
In the study, researchers with the non-profit Physicians Committee for…