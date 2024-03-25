Honeywell’s Chief Sustainability Officer, Dr. Gavin Towler, on Accelerating ESG Efforts
One of the largest companies in the world are pressing towards more ESG metrics in the economy.
Dr. Gavin Towler, the Chief Sustainability Officer at Honeywell joined the Earth911 Podcast to discuss their efforts to accelerate ESG efforts across their supply chain and the global marketplace.
Honeywell International is one of the largest companies in the world, ranking 115th in the Fortune 500 and operating in 70 countries around the world. With li…