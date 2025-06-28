Hijacked Innovation: How NGOs and Nonprofits Disrupt the Free Market of Ideas
Many of them function as extraction mechanisms—stealing, stifling, and redirecting the free market’s best ideas for the benefit of special interests, corporate cronies, and political allies.
In a true free market system, ideas are the lifeblood of innovation. An idea—be it a product, process, or service—is born from an individual’s creativity, risk-taking, and willingness to solve a real-world problem. When the market validates that idea through voluntary transactions, the originator benefits economically.
The process is simple, elegant, an…